XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in XPeng by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,512,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in XPeng by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 744,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.16.

Shares of XPEV opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

