Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $171.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the highest is $177.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $727.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $737.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $799.17 million, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATY opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

