Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

