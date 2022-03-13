Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.55. The stock had a trading volume of 978,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $283.21 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.