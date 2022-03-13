Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLHG opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

