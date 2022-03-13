Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $5.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $20.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $21.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.58. 484,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.32. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

