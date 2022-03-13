Zacks: Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,388,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,508,000 after purchasing an additional 245,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.87 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

