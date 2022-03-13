Zacks: Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,388,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,508,000 after purchasing an additional 245,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.87 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.