Zacks: Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. 1,824,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,640. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 184,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

