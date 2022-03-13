Zacks: Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 173,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,082. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 150,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RadNet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

