Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.66. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 474,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

