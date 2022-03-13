Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to post $15.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $14.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $80.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 524,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,281. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $738.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $5,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.