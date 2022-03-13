Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ArcBest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

