Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will report ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Cimpress posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 1,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 392,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,834,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,398,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CMPR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

