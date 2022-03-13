Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

HUBB opened at $178.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hubbell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

