Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $138.26 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $162.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

