Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.68 Million

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to post $655.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.35 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. 397,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,177. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

