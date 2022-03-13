Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 412,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,676. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,873 shares of company stock worth $1,930,489 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Photronics by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Photronics by 85.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 40.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.