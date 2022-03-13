Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $835.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

