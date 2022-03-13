Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $24.87 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

