Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post $3.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 70.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Chubb by 143.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,517,000 after buying an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 20.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,934,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $201.91. 1,424,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

