Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 million to $5.30 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $1.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $34.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,488.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

