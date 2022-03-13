Zacks: Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.