Zacks: Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will announce $309.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.10 million and the lowest is $301.50 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 371,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $89,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617 and sold 44,704 shares valued at $746,027. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

