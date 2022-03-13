Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get Lucira Health alerts:

LHDX stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.