Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.22.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.17 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

