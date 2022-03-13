Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ZENV opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Several research firms recently commented on ZENV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Zenvia by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 376,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zenvia by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,781,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,444,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

