Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

