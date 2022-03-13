Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $130.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,164. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $37,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $257,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

