ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 86.28%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

