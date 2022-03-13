Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.95.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
