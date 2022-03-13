Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 395,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

