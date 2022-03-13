ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $281.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $382,100.52 and approximately $281.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 287% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00463981 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

