Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.Zumiez also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ZUMZ traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 2,275,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,010. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zumiez by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

