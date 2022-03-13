Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 437.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $435.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.64. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.00 and a fifty-two week high of $502.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

