Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 437.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $435.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.64. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.00 and a fifty-two week high of $502.00.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.
