$0.06 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $107,498.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,440 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.