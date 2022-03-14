-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

ROVR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,698. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

