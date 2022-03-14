-$0.15 EPS Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.
Shares of NRBO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.47.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.
