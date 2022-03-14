-$0.18 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Trupanion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

TRUP traded down $6.57 on Monday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,922 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

