-$0.20 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

LOOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 999.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,944 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 68,976 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 154.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

LOOP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

