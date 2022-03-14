-$0.31 EPS Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

GVA stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 371.46%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

