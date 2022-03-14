$0.32 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.34. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.90 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

