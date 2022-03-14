-$0.33 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($3.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

H traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.61. 23,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,637. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,474. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.