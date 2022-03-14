$0.44 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. First Community posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Community by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Community by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.