$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. 3,358,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,186. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

