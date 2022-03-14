-$0.68 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,509,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

