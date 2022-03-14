$0.73 EPS Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $1.04. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 254,371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. 107,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,608. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

