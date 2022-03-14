$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.80. 623,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,438. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

