$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. General Mills posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,096. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.