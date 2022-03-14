$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. General Mills posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,096. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.