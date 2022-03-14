$0.93 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.99. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 220,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

