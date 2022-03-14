-$1.12 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.55) and the highest is ($0.68). Kemper reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

