$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. onsemi reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,786. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,055 shares of company stock worth $925,999. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in onsemi by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in onsemi by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 700,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

